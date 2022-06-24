Happy Man Foundation launched

The Founder and President of Charger Limited, producers of Happy Man Bitters and Plus Products, Dr Emmanuel Bortey Borketey, has launched the Happy Man Foundation as part of his birthday celebration in Bolgatanga.
The businessman cum philanthropist said the Happy Man Foundation was birthed with a core mandate to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged and vulnerable in society.
Marking its first presentation, the foundation led by Dr Borketey donated to various needy groups within the Upper East Region on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
The Happy Man Foundation donated items and cash worth over GH₵54,000.00 to God's Love Kid's Home in Soe, Timataaba Children's Home in Gbeogo (Talensi) and some 30 widows at the Bolgatanga Social Centre.
The donation which coincided with Dr Bortey Borketey's birthday also marked the International Widows Day.
Some of the items donated included bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, cartons of bathing and washing soap, washing powder, tomato pastes, toiletries, toothbrushes, boxes of diapers, books, baby wipes, baby food, cartons of biscuits, stationery, Happy Man Plus 1 Beverages and others.
Dr Borketey in an address urged corporate bodies to show compassion to the less privileged in society.
He said: "Giving to others should not only be done when we have in abundance but even when we have barely enough".
The founder also pledged an amount of GH₵1000.00 monthly to support the kids for the next 12 months.
"The Happy Man Foundation is here to stay and will continue to fulfil its vision to lighten the burden of others," he added.