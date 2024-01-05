GWCL water meter thief jailed 15 months

Benjamin Xornam Glover Jan - 05 - 2024 , 12:21

A 33-year-old man who stole a water meter belonging to the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has been convicted and sentenced to 15 months in jail.

Richard Afful, was found guilty by a magistrate court in Tema.

He was charged with stealing and on January 4, 2024 was found guilty.

He stole the water meter at Community 11 in Tema.

The convict was arrested on December 24, 2023 by the police in Community 11 for stealing the water meter and after investigations was arraigned on January 4, 2024 at the TDC Magistrate Court presided over by Benedicta Antwi.

Afful pleaded guilty to two counts preferred against him and was accordingly convicted.

The convict was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment on count one and three months imprisonment on the second count.

He was also fined an amount of GHc10,000.

He will spend an additional four months in prison in default.

All the sentences are to run concurrently.