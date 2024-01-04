Sefwi Wenchi residents alarmed as sheep gives birth to deformed lamb

GraphicOnline Jan - 04 - 2024 , 17:00

The community of Sefwi Wenchi in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal area in the Western North region finds itself in a state of unease after a peculiar incident where a sheep delivered an offspring with unsettling deformities.

On Wednesday, December 3, residents were startled to witness the birth of a lamb with two heads, two mouths, four eyes, and two ears.

Adwoa Abrafi, the owner of the sheep, who has been raising a flock for over a decade, expressed her shock, noting that such a mysterious occurrence had never happened before. Troubled by the event, she sought the advice of a local spiritualist to discern whether it might be an ominous sign.

The municipal veterinary officer, Dr. Emmanuel Kingsley Bassaw, in an interview with Joy News shed light on possible factors contributing to the abnormality.

He explained that the conjoined lamb might be a result of the sheep's exposure to heavy metals such as mercury and cyanide, inbreeding, or inadequate medical care.

Background

In the 1980s, a similar deformity was witnessed in Nkoranza in the Bono East Region when a goat owned by the Assistant Headmaster of Nkoranza Senior High Technical School brought forth a similar offspring.



The kids had eight limbs, a pair not well developed, but one head and abdomen.

The kids, which veterinary doctors said were conjoined, survived for about 12 hours after they attracted a sea of spectators from far and near.