Rosalind Moffatt-Haizel and friends donate to widows and sick

Graphic.com.gh Jan - 06 - 2024 , 10:52

Rosalind Moffatt-Haizel, the founder of Eripio (Rescue) Foundation together with Rev. Fr. George Atta-Baidoo and John Quaicoe have donated items worth GH₵22,000 to some widows, sick and vulnerable people at three communities at Mpeasem, Old Attabadze and Odurojee in the Komenda-Edina Municipality of the Central Region.

Items donated included 5kg, 1.8 cooking oil, gari, packs of biscuits, spaghetti, washing soaps, milk, drinks, tooth paste and many other items.

The gesture was executed by the group by visiting the various homes and facilities of identified persons, widows and the sick.

Rosalind Moffatt-Haizel and her group had in previous years in the months of December visited orphanages at Afrangua, Saltpond and Jukwa-Krobo in the Central Region to donate similar items to the sick, vulnerable and widows.