Christians should take lead role in building better society - Rev. Emmanuel Antwi-Tumfuor

Emmanuel Bonney Jan - 06 - 2024 , 21:40

The Pastor in charge of the Worawora branch of EP Church Ghana, Rev. Emmanuel Antwi-Tumfuor, has charged Christians to take the lead role in the campaign of building a better society where their actions will reflect what is contained in the Bible.

"It should not be the case that we preach one thing and our lifestyles are the complete opposite of what we preach. If we are to be the inspiration to the rest of society, we have the huge task of letting our behaviours in every sphere of national life promote unity, fellow feeling and honesty."

"We need to shun all selfish attitudes, corruption and other social vices that create moral decadence in society," he said, adding that "if the church should be living up to its responsibilities, society will be better than what the situation is currently."

Rev. Antwi-Tumfuor said this in his New Year's message at a Watchnight Service to usher in the New Year.

He challenged the church and for that matter, Christians in Ghana to be the change agent that the country needed by ensuring that there was peace and justice in all their engagements with one another.

"The socio-economic problems of the world, should not make us, especially believers of the gospel, to throw our hands in despair as if all is lost. No, all is not lost, provided the Church can live up to its responsibility of letting integrity be the corner stone in every activity, whether in the church, home, workplace and society at large," he said.

Rev. Antwi-Tumfuor said scandals that came out in news reports unfortunately involved some of Christian brethren.

"Some of these scandals involving people who are leading figures of the church is not good enough and the Church must salvage the world because as Christians we are supposed to be the light of the world," he emphasised.