Graphic, Euracare organise breast cancer screening for staff

The Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), in partnership with Euracare, a healthcare provider, on Monday,October 17,2022 organised breast cancer screening for staff of the GCGL in Accra.
The exercise, which was spearheaded by the Graphic Clinic, formed part of activities commemorating the Breast Cancer Awareness Month observed in October every year.
Prior to the screening, Dr Afua Addo-Atuah of Euracare took the GCGL staff through how to self-examine the breasts for cancer symptoms and tit-bits on health.
She advised them to always check their breasts for symptoms and not wait for October to go for breast screening, adding that “knowing how to do it personally helps in early detection”.
Experiences
A Staff Writer of the Junior Graphic, Eugenia Asare-Tandoh, said she took breast cancer screening seriously.
“I don’t joke with it at all. I recall that about 16 years ago, an auntie of mine was diagnosed of the disease. I know that once a family member has it, there is the probability of one getting it,” she said.
Mrs Asare-Tandoh, therefore, encouraged women to take advantage of the awareness month and get their breasts examined.
“Even if a family member had not been diagnosed of breast cancer, I would still go for the screening, for, as the saying goes, early detection saves lives,” she added.
A breast cancer survivor, Susan Malik, also shared the story of how she went through surgery and how expensive it was to live with breast cancer.
A photographer with the GCGL, Esther Adjorkor Adjei, also said that she had been undergoing breast cancer screening since she was young.
“I started this at a very young age, and since I became an adult, I do it every year. I believe that as humans we change as we grow and one may never know one’s status, so it is better to do the screening and be on the safer side,” she said.
An intern with the GCGL, Lucetta Cole, who went through the exercise for the first time, commended the company and its partners for the initiative.
“This is my first time of screening for breast cancer and I must say I appreciate this opportunity. Initially, I was not comfortable with someone seeing my breasts, but after a while, I became alright. The nurses also took me through education and I learnt a lot,” she added.
Backgunrod
The Breast Cancer Awareness Month is commemorated in October every year across the world to increase awareness of early diagnosis and treatment, as well as give palliative care for women suffering from the disease.
Breast cancer is the most common disease in women worldwide and one of the leading causes of death.