GJA holds forum for editors, retired media practitioners

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has held a forum for editors and retired media practitioners to tap into their knowledge and experience.
The forum, which was held in Accra yesterday(October 18,2022), was also to enable the leadership of the association to chart a new path and also reposition the GJA as a highly professional body to attract various practitioners.
Among the participants were a former President of the association, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie; veteran broadcasters Godwin Avenorgbo and Rayborn Bulley; the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwasi Pratt Jnr; the Editor of The Mirror and former GJA Journalist of the Year, Doreen Hammond; the immediate past Public Affairs Officer of the GJA, Mary Tawiah Mensah, and the Editor of the Daily Guide, Fortune Alimi.
Rationale
The GJA President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, said the forum was part of efforts by the association to form an all-inclusive administration.
"I see all our retirees as great men and women of valour through whom some of us were empowered in this media space. Most of you have played and continue to play vital roles in the media and we need to tap into your experiences and support.
“We intend to organise training and capacity-building programmes and will, therefore, need your support and contributions as resource persons,” he said.
The president added that “we will also be forming committees and will, therefore, call on you to serve on those committees”.
“Already, some retirees have worked for us on the awards review committee, some have also been part of our fact-finding visits and mediation efforts, among others,” he said.
Support fund
Mr Dwumfour said as part of measures to address challenges facing members of the GJA, he intended to introduce a support fund for journalists and retirees.
“We are preparing to launch the GJA Journalists Support Fund, under which we will have the Retirees Support Fund. The former seeks to address issues of assault of journalists, while the latter will help some of our retirees financially.
"I also need to inform you that we inherited debts and liabilities. There was absolutely nothing in the coffers when we assumed office.
"From the little briefing we had, five persons out of the anticipated hundreds of journalists who signed up for the GH¢80,000 two-bedroom house project are demanding a refund," the GJA President said.
He said the leadership of the association had written to the immediate past president of the GJA and the committee that was set up to handle the project for their response.
Commendation
The Chairman of the National Media Commission and former Vice-President of the GJA, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, commended the new executive for the initiative, which he said would help move the association forward.
