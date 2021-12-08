GOIL reduces fuel prices by 15 pesewas

GOIL Company Limited has reduced fuel prices by 15 pesewas following a government directive.
The directive followed a meeting between a government team and transport unions last Monday.
The price reduction came into effect yesterday, Tuesday, with a litre of petrol now selling at GH¢6.70 from GH¢6.85.
At the crunch meeting, the government also committed to reconsidering fuel taxes in the 2022 mid-year budget review.
Strike
Commercial drivers in Accra and other parts of the country withdrew their services last Monday in protest against high fuel prices resulting from the multiple levies and taxes on the products.
Thousands of commuters were stranded, with many making the distance to their destinations on foot.
Following the reduction in prices, the drivers resumed services yesterday.
Second in 2 weeks
Yesterday’s reduction in prices at the pumps, was the second time in two weeks<