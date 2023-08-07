Girl, 16, refurbishes KG classroom block for Adidiso community

Ezekiel E. Sottie Aug - 07 - 2023 , 03:31

A-Sixteen-year-old girl and a student of the SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College in Tema, Maame Afua Asabea Yeboah, has refurbished and provided furniture and teaching and learning materials to the Kindergarten classroom block of the Adidiso Municipal Assembly Basic School near Nankese in the Suhum Municipality in the Eastern Region.

The ceiling of the kindergarten block was repaired and painted, including the entire classroom. In addition, cupboards for keeping their teaching and learning materials, including books and poster colours, were supplied, as well as furniture for the kids at a total cost of GH¢6,000.

Maame Afua Yeboah said she was able to do the project for the school through funds she raised from selling snacks in her school and lemonade outside the school, as well as the salary she received from her mother’s stores during weekends and holidays, among other menial jobs.

According to the benefactor who is a native of the Adidiso community, she decided to assist the kindergarten classroom block of the school due to the condition of the classroom block she saw when she visited the school a few months ago.

Rationale for the project

“I decided to do this project single-handedly because when I came to the community recently with my parents and I visited the school, the state of the kindergarten classroom block was not pleasant to me.

Usually, kindergarten classrooms are lively and colourful, and they incite learners.

However, that of the Adidiso School was dull.

“More than that, the kindergarten classroom block was dirty, with the ceilings falling in and that was not the kind of kindergarten classroom we have in the school that I attended, and that motivated me to learn.

Therefore, I decided to sacrifice and raise funds to work on the project to motivate my younger sisters and brothers in the school, and for them to also experience the kind of joy that I experienced in kindergarten which has enhanced my learning” she explained.

Advic

At a short but impressive ceremony attended by the executives of the School Management Committee (SMC), Parents Teacher Association (PTA) members, as well as parents of the school community, Maame Afua Yeboah entreated the parents to ensure they helped their children to attain the highest level in education for their future.

“I have done this as a young girl not because I have money, but because I want to give the same opportunity I have through quality education to my younger brothers and sisters so that they can also get a solid and sound foundation in their education”, she added.

The Headmaster of the school, Samuel Omane Boampong, was grateful to the benefactor for changing the situation of the kindergarten block which would go a long way in promoting effective and quality teaching and learning.

“Hitherto, the kindergarten block and classroom, did not look like it should be, but I can confidently say we have a befitting kindergarten classroom and I promise, on behalf of the school, to ensure maintenance culture for a longer life span”, Mr Boampong assured.

The Assemblyman for the Adidiso Electoral Area, Daniel Agbeko, appealed to individuals and organisations to help the electoral area with an information centre to disseminate very important information to the communities in the electoral area.

The benefactor was accompanied by her parents, Dr Johnson Yeboah and Oheneba Mercy Akosua Yeboah, as well as her siblings.