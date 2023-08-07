Igbo King pledges support for anti-breast cancer campaign

Daily Graphic Aug - 07 - 2023 , 06:25

The King of the Igbo community in Ghana, Eze Dr Chukwudi Ihenetu, has promised to collaborate and support Breast Care International’s (BCI) nationwide campaign against the spread of breast cancer.

He said the fight against breast cancer was a collective effort, and he and his community would dedicate themselves to the campaign against it.

Dr Ihenetu was speaking when a 23-member BCI delegation led by the Founder and President, Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai, called on him at his palace in Accra to formally invite him to participate in the annual BCI flagship walk against breast cancer, scheduled to take place on October 7, 2023, in Accra.

A philanthropist and a campaigner against drug abuse, Dr Ihenetu accepted the invitation and promised to collaborate with BCI to bring relief and hope to afflicted persons.

He declared: “Breast cancer is survivable.

Over the years, I have monitored your passion to contain this debilitating disease in Ghana and we accept your invitation to participate in the walk.

Convinced that the painful cry of patients is a summon to all to bring relief, we can’t stand and stare.”

He added: “We will rally behind your noble campaign against breast cancer in our firm resolution that service to humanity is a shared and common responsibility imposed on us all by nature.”

Social amenities

Dr Ihenetu said the provision of basic social amenities for deprived communities was critical to the quality of life and recalled social interventions his palace had undertaken in the Central Region, including the construction of places of convenience and a vigorous public education programme against the use of illicit drugs.

He announced an upcoming Yam festival on September 17, this year, at the Children’s Park in Accra, and invited the BCI medical outreach unit to participate and screen women who throng the annual event.

Commendation

Dr Wiafe Addai accepted the invitation and commended him for his selflessness, generosity and spirit of unity.

“We pledge, in all sincerity, to commit whatever assistance you offer to the good of the countless, indigent breast cancer patients spread across the country,” she stated.