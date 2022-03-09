Ghanaians in Ukraine refuse to show up for evacuation – Gov't

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration says some Ghanaian students living in Ukraine who were scheduled for evacuation have refused to show up.
According to the Ministry, the students who expressed willingness to be evacuated and for that reason air tickets were purchased on their behalf failed to show up at the airport on the scheduled date.
“The Ministry has noted with grave concern the refusal of some Ghanaian students to show up at the airport after they have expressed their willingness to be evacuated. This has resulted in the Government purchasing air tickets which remain unused as well as paying for COVID-19 tests for persons with no intention of travelling,” a statement from the Ministry on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 said.
It noted therefore that, only Ghanaians who are willing to be evacuated should confirm their participation in order not to waste public funds.
It added that government would only bear the cost of two nights’ hotel accommodation for Ghanaians who are received by its staff and representatives and lodged in hotels in the countries neighbouring Ukraine and other European countries.
It further warned that government’s obligations towards those who refuse the offer to be assisted to return home would cease on the expiration of the two nights’ hotel accommodation.
The statement added that so far 181 Ghanaians from Ukraine have successfully returned home.
It also noted that some Ghanaians who were stranded in Sumy, close to the Russian border have commenced their journey to Myrhorod, where they will be transported to the western border cities for onward transfer to neighbouring countries.
Government further expressed appreciation to the various National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) within the region, the Church of Pentecost and other Religious Bodies, Governments, Humanitarian Organisations, and individuals that have made the evacuation possible.