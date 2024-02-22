Use your expertise to improve nation’s economy - Asantehene to Finance Minister

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Feb - 22 - 2024 , 06:24

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has asked the Minister of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, to bring his experience to bear on the finances of the country.

He said the nation was currently going through some economic crisis and would require some financial engineering to sail through.

The Asantehene, therefore, said it was critical for the minister to dig deep into his experience and expertise to help turn the economy around.

Courtesy call

The Asantehene was speaking when the minister, together with his Deputy, Dr John Kumah, and some management staff of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi last Tuesday, where Dr Adam was formally introduced to the Asantehene.

The minister and his entourage later inspected some ongoing development projects in the Ashanti Region.

The Asantehene said for the President to have appointed Dr Adam as the substantive Minister of Finance was an indication of the level of trust Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had in him to help improve on the economic fortunes of the country to enhance the quality of life of the people.

He, therefore, admonished Dr Adam not to let the President, and for that matter, the nation down.

The Asantehene further acknowledged that the economy was not doing well but said all was not lost and that with hard work, the situation could be turned around.

He challenged the minister and his team to work assiduously to ensure that by the end of the year, the economy would have improved.

Assurance

Dr Adam explained that some of the major projects in the region were stalled due to lack of funding.

He cited the Komfo Anokye Mother and Baby Unit, the Kejetia Redevelopment Market (Phase Two) and the Kumasi International Airport as some of such projects.

He, however, gave an assurance that the government would ensure the completion of the projects for the benefit of the people and the nation at large.

Dr Adam commended the Asantehene for his role and contribution to national development.

The minister later visited the Komfo Anokye Mother and Baby Unit and the Kumasi International Airport project sites to acquaint himself with progress of work.