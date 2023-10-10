Theresa Kufuor to be given state burial on Nov 16

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Oct - 10 - 2023 , 12:40

Former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor will be laid to rest on November 16, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced.

She will be given a state funeral.

The former First Lady died at age 87 on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Speaking at a meeting with her family on Tuesday October 10, President Akufo-Addo said a state funeral will be held for Mrs. Theresa Kufuor.

The President said Theresa Kufuor deserves to be given all the respect of the state.

The First lady was a retired nurse and midwife who dedicated her life to the service of humanity and the Catholic Church.

Mrs Theresa Kufuor was also the founder of the Mother and Child Community Development Foundation (MCCDF), a non-governmental organisation that supports the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV/AIDS.

In this article, we will explore the biography of Mrs Theresa Kufuor, her early life, education, career, family, achievements, and legacy.

Related article:

Theresa Kufuor's one week observation on October 11

Theresa Kufuor dedicated her life to Ghana and God — Nandom Naa

Theresa Kufuor: Family opens book of condolence at Peduase house

PPP, PNC, Kwabena Agyepong eulogise Theresa Kufuor

Flags fly half-mast in honour of Theresa Kufuor

Former first Lady Theresa Kufuor passes on