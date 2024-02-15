Speakers advocate strategic growth for Ghana's cocoa industry ... As National Chocolate Week climaxes

Emelia Ennin and Audrey Occansey Agbeko Feb - 15 - 2024 , 06:26

In celebration of Ghana's rich cocoa heritage, the 2024 National Chocolate Week celebration has ended with a stakeholder dialogue highlighting the significant role of chocolate in promoting health and contributing to the economic growth of the nation.

The event dubbed: Chocolatorium: the business of Chocolate, was on the sub-theme; "Explore Ghana, Eat Chocolate," while the main theme for the week-long celebration was: "Eat Chocolate, Stay Healthy, Grow Ghana."

Organised by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), in collaboration with the Ghana Cocoa Board and the Cocoa Processing Company, the Chocolatorium attracted diverse stakeholders from Ghana's chocolate industry including processors, cocoa farmers, tourism facility operators and restaurant operators.

The event showcased not only the delectable end products but also the intricate process involved in transforming raw cocoa into such products while attendees received bars of chocolate and free cocoa drinks.

Evolution of the Chocolate Day Celebration

The Chief Executive Officer of GTA, Akwasi Agyeman, emphasised the pivotal role of chocolate in Ghana's global identity, and hailed the nation as the "chocolate capital of the world."

Mr Agyeman acknowledged Ghana's substantial contribution to the global chocolate industry, emphasising how chocolate manufacturers eagerly sought Ghanaian cocoa to enhance their products.

He attributed the success to the efforts of the cocoa board, tourism industry practitioners and various cocoa producers.

Mr Agyeman applauded the increasing cocoa consumption locally, citing a rise in consumption per capita from 0.4 grammes to an impressive 1 kilogramme.

He shed light on the beneficial aspects of cocoa, urging consumers to embrace the true essence of the commodity.

Pivotal role of investment

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yofi Grant, in a speech read on his behalf by the Director of Investor Services at the GIPC, Edward Ashong-Lartey, emphasised the pivotal role of investments in propelling the nation's cocoa industry to new heights.

He highlighted the increasing demand for chocolate, attributing it to the growing awareness of the institutional and health benefits associated with cocoa consumption.

Mr Grant said the GIPC had set up the Investor Services Division, equipped to engage and advise businesses in the cocoa industry to facilitate expansion through loans or joint ventures.

To address the concerns of the high cost of production of small-scale producers, he said the GIPC and Ghana Cocoa Board were engaging the government to find a solution to the challenge.

Touching on packaging, Mr Grant acknowledged the role played by the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) in promoting attractive packaging.

The Deputy Chief Executive in charge of operations at the Ghana Cocoa Board, Dr Emmanuel Opuku, highlighted the significance of expanding the country's focus beyond traditional chocolate production.

The President of the Ghana Tourism Federation, Charles Adu-Gyamfi, outlined initiatives to offer tourists a holistic cocoa experience from the farm to the processing factory.

Chocolatorium

The Chocolatorium served as a platform for networking and collaboration, fostering connections between various players in the chocolate industry.

The wife of the late Jacob Otanka Obetsebi-Lamptey, a former Minister of Tourism, Esther Belinda Obetsebi-Lamptey, was presented with a pack of assorted chocolate products in recognition of her husband's role in promoting the chocolate industry and initiating the Chocolate Day celebration.