Damanghene's death officially announced

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Feb - 15 - 2024 , 04:39

The death of the Damanghene, Nana Amoakwa III, from the Damang Division of the Wassa Fiase Traditional area has been officially announced.

He died on June 5, 2023 at the age of 78.

He was installed the Damanghene in April 2009.

He was among the pioneer graduates recruited to form the then Special Branch which metamorphosed into the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), now National Investigations Bureau (NIB).

He rose through the ranks to become Director of the BNI from 2001 to 2005

Nana Amoako III was known in private life as Commissioner of Police retired (COP) J. B. Amofa.

In a press release issued by the chiefs and people of Damang and Bosomtwi in the Wassa Fiase Traditional Area, it was announced that details of the funeral arrangements will come out later in line with custom and tradition of the people of Wassa Fiase in the Western Region.