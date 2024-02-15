Previous article: Work together to advance causes in society - Swiss Ambassador to tell women

Let's work towards peace, prosperity this election year - Eric Nyamekye charges Church leaders

Emmanuel Bonney Feb - 15 - 2024 , 06:34

The President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has called on Church leaders to work towards the peace and prosperity of the country in this election year.

He said the election was crucial since it was the first time Ghanaians would be deciding between a Christian and a Muslim for the two major political parties - the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress.

He said leaders must, therefore, not be careless in their utterances.

Apostle Nyamekye said this yesterday at the GPCC 2024 Heads of Churches and Organisations Conference at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

The two-day event is on the theme: "The Church, God's Instrument for Peace and Transformation".

The meeting is a gathering of Church leaders and their secretaries within the Charismatic fraternity for a retreat.

All Ghanaians

Apostle Nyamekye also urged all Ghanaians to work towards peace and that no one should die for someone to be president or a parliamentarian.

He told journalists on the sidelines of the event that one life was too precious to be lost, adding that "we should all place Ghana above partisan politics so that we would not be part of any tension and problems that would cause people to be injured and for lives to be lost".

He said politicians should dwell more on issues and called on them not to manipulate people because they were poor.

The conference

"There should be no life lost for us to have a President or a parliamentarian.

One life is too precious for us to lose and my advice to all Ghanaians is that we should live Ghana," he said.

Wake up

Apostle Nyamekye called on Church leaders to wake up and step up the fight against corruption in all its forms.

He said corruption arose from incompetence and greed and resulted in poverty and the lack of development.

Again, he said corruption resulted in diseases, premature deaths, hopelessness and unemployment, among others.

Apostle Nyamekye, who is also the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, said corruption was a social danger that led to environmental degradation, destroyed the nation and favoured the privileged.

Development

"The key to the nation's development lies in the character of its people," he emphasised, adding that "corrupt social structures will make life difficult for all of us."

Apostle Nyamekye said the Church could not be unconcerned about what went on in society since anything untoward could affect it.

He urged men of God to focus on the scriptures and make the system free by drawing people to God rather than themselves.

Moreover, he said Church leaders made things too complex and appealed to them to simplify the gospel for the understanding of everyone.

Settle down

In addition, Apostle Nyamekye charged leaders to encourage their members to settle down instead of giving them false hope.

He said the Church must be interested in the nation's development.