Work together to advance causes in society - Swiss Ambassador to tell women

Josephine Ansah & Samuel Ohene Ewur Feb - 15 - 2024 , 06:43

The Ambassador of Switzerland to Ghana, Simone Giger, has called on Ghanaian women to collaborate and work together to advance their causes in society.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, she stated that the level of advancement of women in society could always improve with time.

“This will not happen overnight but if we empower one another and work together, we can always see more improvement in the advancement of women in Ghana and Africa at large,” Mrs Giger stated at the launch of the 2024 edition of Women of Valour conference in Accra last Thursday.

The ambassador, who launched the 2024 Women of Valour conference, on the theme, “Against All Odds”, indicated that what Ghana needed for the advancement in equality on a large scale was women working together and forging alliances with one another.

The purpose of this year’s conference is “to empower, recognise and celebrate women in Africa.”

The conference is scheduled to take place on March 7, this year at the auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Some participants in the Women of Valour conference in Accra

The conference, which is the second edition, will have as its speakers, Ghanaian film producer, Shirley Frimpong-Manso Nigerian Actress, Rita Dominic, and South African broadcast presenter, Bonang Matheba, and will be hosted by Ghanaian journalist, Serwaa Amihere.

Push for inclusion

Compared to their male counterparts, Mrs Giger said many Ghanaians and Africans had to gather extra courage to assert themselves in their families and society, hence the need for effective collaboration among vthem.

For her part, the founder of the Women of Valour Project, Nana Aba Anamoah, urged women to push for inclusion in the various sectors of society.

“As women, we need to remind ourselves that inclusion is important.

We need to push for inclusion.”

She also admonished women in leadership to push their fellow women to advance in society and also asked women to find the courage to resist being taken advantage of at their workplaces and other areas of their lives.

Background

Women of Valour is a project founded by Ghanaian journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah, last year.

The purpose of the project is mainly to inspire Ghanaian and African women to achieve their goals through sharing unique stories of courage from accomplished women in Africa.

The maiden edition was held on March 7, last year with former Electoral Commission Chair, Charlotte Osei; Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade, and South African Journalist, Julia Stuart as the speakers.