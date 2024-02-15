Next article: Work together to advance causes in society - Swiss Ambassador to tell women

Women advised to take mental health seriously

Emmanuel Bonney Feb - 15 - 2024 , 06:48

Renewed Woman, an annual event dedicated to promoting and enhancing mental health support for women has been held in Accra.

The event, organised by Emerge New Woman (ENW), a non-governmental organisation in the country, offers a transformative gathering for women, providing crucial mental wellness support through psycho-education, therapeutic interventions and advisory services.

The one-day event on the theme: "Release", focused on personal transformation and economic reintegration.

The event brought together women from diverse backgrounds to share their journeys of transformation and resilience.

By listening to these stories, attendees were motivated to take charge of their own lives and realise their full potential.

It also provided a safe and supportive environment where women could express their feelings and experiences and encouraged them to speak up and seek help when needed, ultimately fostering mental and emotional freedom.

Financial independence

The Emerge New Woman has also initiated a Seed Fund Programme aimed at supporting women in achieving financial independence.

"By offering seed funds, mentoring and training, ENW empowers women to establish their businesses and become economically self-sufficient".

Speaking at the event, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Emerge New Woman, Maely Agyeman-Duah (Lady Mae), said every passing year “seems to gift us with new milestones, challenges conquered and growth both individually and as a collective force of empowered women”.

The theme “Release”, she said was about letting go of the old to make space for the new, “shedding layers that no longer serve us and embracing the beauty of transformation”.

She indicated that people had their share of trials and triumphs last year.

"We've shown resilience in adapting to changes, strength in navigating uncertain waters and unity in supporting one another in the emerging community through every twist and turn.

But amidst all this, we've also learned the art of letting go—releasing fears that hold us back, old patterns that hinder our progress and limitations that confine our aspirations,” she said.

Celebrate abilities

The Emerge New Woman CEO charged the participants to celebrate their ability to release what no longer served their growth.

She said they should cherish the moments that brought them joy and wisdom and gracefully bid farewell to the ones that taught them lessons but were now part of the past.

“Looking ahead, I am excited about the possibilities that await us.

We stand on the brink of new beginnings, fresh opportunities and uncharted territories.

Let us step forward into this new chapter with courage, enthusiasm, and an unwavering belief in our potential to create ripples of change,” she said.