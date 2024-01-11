Police, church collaboration crucial for safety, security in 2024

Alberto Mario Noretti Jan - 11 - 2024 , 07:08

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) in-charge of the Volta Region, Andrews Boadu-Ekumah, has called on churches to build a strong partnership with the police to ensure safety and security in 2024.

That collaboration, he said, was crucial in an election year in which miscreants could pursue their parochial motives without recourse to the law.

The Volta Regional Police Commander was speaking at the Dela Cathedral of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EPCG) at Ho-Kpodzi, during a vigil to usher in 2024.

Personnel of the Ho Municipal and Volta Regional Police Command took part in the service.

DCOP Boadu-Ekumah said the Ghana Police Service was undergoing a transformation agenda to bring policing to the doorsteps of the people and added that churches could not be left out in that plan.

“Once we know your concerns, we can serve you better,” he added.

DCOP Boadu-Ekumah entreated members of the congregation to be vigilant and volunteer information on suspicious characters not only in their neighbourhoods but also among their fold to the police promptly.

He gave an assurance that such tip-offs from the church would prompt swift action from the police, in the broader public interest.



Environment

The Clerk of the General Assembly of the EPCG, Rev. Dr Lawson Dzanku, urged the congregation to protect the environment and maintain a high sense of sanitation all the time.

He touched on the forthcoming general election and urged the people to elect candidates who were committed to fighting corruption in the society.

Rev. Dr Dzanku also re-affirmed the firm and uncompromising stance of the EPCG against Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+), saying it was humanly unacceptable and contrary to the culture of Ghanaians.