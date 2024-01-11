United Pentecostal urges Christians to portray Christ

Diana Mensah Jan - 11 - 2024 , 07:12

The General Secretary of the United Pentecostal Church International, Rev. Simon Yaw Boadi Manu, has called on Christians to be doers of the word of God as instructed by the Bible in order to be worthy ambassadors of the Christ they confess.

He said it was through such character that Christians would be able to win souls for the kingdom of Christ.

Delivering a New Year sermon at the Dream Light Chapel branch of the church in La in the Greater Accra Region last Sunday, Rev. Manu challenged Christians to seek to do the will of God at all times.

Rev. Manu, who is the Pastor of the Dream Light Chapel, further asked them to be dilligent in all their endeavours, indicating that many people out of ignorance spoke against Christians, stressing that the scripture made it clear that prayer and worship must be a daily activity.

Service

The first service of the year was used to thank God for the previous year, and to pray for direction on what was ahead this year.

Later in an interview, the National Superintendent of the church, Rev. Jerry Hansen-Nortey, said God had been good to them in the past years.

He said one of the church’s key objectives was to establish more branches and revive less performing ones nationwide.

He added that the church had also declared some days to fast for the nation towards the general elections.

Rev. Hansen-Nortey said the church had been organising prayers for its members and the country at large and urged the members to get involved.

The church used the occasion to dedicate a new uniform for its choristers.

Prayers were said for the nation, its leadership, and for individual and collective development.