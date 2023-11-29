Overflowing stream banks flood Dawhenya - Residents displaced

Benjamin Xornam Glover Nov - 29 - 2023 , 08:11

Some residents living in the Lalluekpo Electoral Area near Dawhenya in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region have been displaced after a stream overflowed its banks and inundated their community.

Most of the residents, who reside in the lowland areas of the community, woke up to the sight of water on their premises on Monday morning.

The stream, which flows from the mountains upstream and feeds the Dawhenya Irrigation Dam was said to have overflowed its banks in the early hours of Monday and caused severe flooding.

During a visit to some parts of the flooded community on Tuesday, the Daily Graphic observed there was widespread flooding in the community.

The water, which residents said had shown signs of receding, had submerged a number of houses and kept extending towards dry land in the area.

A resident in the community, Charles Nartey, said some residents fled their homes due to the flooding as the water kept increasing and entering their rooms.

He said they noticed the increasing levels of water in their community around 4 a.m. last Monday and some residents had to evacuate their houses immediately.

He added that some of the affected residents, whose houses got flooded, had to move out to nearby communities such as Prampram, Miotso, Tema and Ashaiman to seek refuge.

Displaced persons

Richard Mohammed, the assembly member for Lalluekpo Electoral Area, one of the affected areas, said over 200 houses had been affected adding that they could no longer sleep in their homes.

He said some of the affected people have had their property destroyed while others had been displaced.