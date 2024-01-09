Name streets after local heroes — Torgbui Agbadradi

Alberto Mario Noretti Jan - 09 - 2024 , 07:28

The new Warlord of Live-Bedzokope in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region, Torgbui Bedzo Agbadradi VIII, has said the naming of streets in the communities should be done to honour illustrious sons and daughters of the area. “Giving our streets foreign names will not inspire a strong sense of patriotism among the indigenes of the communities,” he explained.

Torgbui Agbadradi, who was speaking at his coronation ceremony at Live-Bedzokope in the Akatsi South District in the Volta Region, sought to know, for instance, what purpose it would serve to have a road in Live-Bedzokope by the name Lavender Street, with no regard whatsoever for the cultural values or noble ancestors of the community.

The Warlord said modernity should rather help to preserve the cultural heritage of the communities to benefit generations yet unborn, and not to discard it.

“Our children must know their history before uniting and forging ahead in development,” he maintained.

Torgbui Agbadradi urged the people of the community to uphold the peace and remain united always for progress.

Torgbui Agbadradi, 47, known in private life as Aloysius Bedzo, is a seasoned accountant.

He has a rich and diverse background in finance, having studied for years in the United Kingdom and Canada.

Chartered Accountant

The Chartered Accountant is a member of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) in the UK, and the title of Fellow Member of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA).

He also holds an MBA from Oxford Brook University in the UK, in addition to a Master of Science in Forensic Accounting from Portsmouth University in the UK.

The chief is also a member of the Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA - Canada).

Notable institutions in the UK where he made significant impact include the Department for Education - UK, Roehampton University, Queen Mary University, Steelcase Inc, Mentor IMC Group, dsiCMM Group, and Golar LNG.

Skill

His diverse experience reflects a versatile skill set, with expertise spanning financial management, accounting, and forensic accounting.

With a wealth of international exposure and a robust educational foundation, Torgbui Agbadradi stands out as a Chartered Accountant.

The father of nine has a track record of success in both academic and corporate realms.

Meanwhile, the new Queen of Live-Bedzokope, Mama Seteakpe II, was also outdoored at the same ceremony.