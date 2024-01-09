Philantropist donates new mosque to Chief Imam at Agogo

Timothy Gobah Jan - 09 - 2024 , 07:18

A Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, has built a new mosque at Agogo in the Asante Akyem Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

Known as the Agogo Central Mosque, the edifice can accommodate 3,000 worshippers and it contains other facilities such as a clinic to serve the entire community.

The inauguration ceremony, held under the auspices of the Omanhene of Agogo, Nana Akuoko Sarpong, saw the attendance of high-profile religious and traditional leaders, including the National Chief Imam, Sheik Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.

National Chief Imam

The National Chief Imam prayed and blessed Mr Frimpong for his love for humanity, benevolence and quest for peaceful co-existence in the country.

He presented a special recognition award to Mr Frimpong, acknowledging his benevolence and extraordinary efforts in fostering religious harmony.

The new mosque at Agogo

Prayers were offered in the mosque which was led by the Chief Imam and other Islamic leaders.

Deep appreciation

Mr Frimpong also used the occasion to declare his intention to contest as an Independent Candidate for the Asante Akyem Constituency.

Expressing deep commitment to the constituency, he stated, "I truly have the Asante Akyem Constituency at heart, and I want to get into a higher position, being an MP, to be able to do more for the people. With your continuous support, I believe I can secure the seat and change the lives of the people."

Christmas and New Year

Before the mosque was inaugurated, Mr Frimpong demonstrated his commitment to the underserved by donating significantly to widows and the vulnerable in the Asante Akyem Agogo communities as part of the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Following the successful event, a refreshment party was held at a private location for the visitors and attendees.

Profile

Ohene Kwame Frimpong has positively impacted many lives at Agogo.

With diverse business interests in the media, entertainment, transport, real estate, food and beverages.

He has earned numerous awards, including the Forty Under 40 Best Entrepreneur in Food & Beverage and the People’s Most Favourite Entrepreneur Award in the 2021 edition.

President Akufo-Addo acknowledged Mr Frimpong's substantial contribution to youth development during the Head of State Awards in December 2022.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong is a distinguished Ghanaian business magnate and philanthropist, renowned for his transformative initiatives and contributions to various sectors, including the media, entertainment and youth development. As the CEO of Salt Media Group, he continues to make significant impact on the lives of Ghanaians.º