Ministry of Interior declares June 28 a public holiday

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Jun - 22 - 2023 , 11:41

The Ministry of Interior has declared Wednesday, June 28, 2023, a statutory public holiday.

A press statement signed by the Interior Minister Ambrose Dery said the day will be marked as Eid-ul-Adha.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 20.

"The general public is hereby informed that Wednesday, 28th June 2023 which marks Eid-ul-Adha, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country," the statement said.

Eid-ul-Adha is the second and larger of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam.

It honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to God’s command.