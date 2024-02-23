Library week celebration: ATU inaugurates facility to boost research

Juliet Akyaa Safo Feb - 23 - 2024 , 05:40

The Accra Technical University (ATU) has inaugurated a facility aimed at providing a conducive environment for researchers to, among others, access information for their activities.

Known as the Research Commons, the facility would provide creative and innovative solutions, contribute to transformative research and bring researchers together to explore new approaches and methodologies.

The Research Commons would also provide electronic resources, anti-plagiarism scan services, research support, automated library services and serve as an avenue for seminars and workshops.

The facility was inaugurated last Wednesday at the maiden ATU Library Week Celebration.

The celebration was aimed at creating awareness of the importance and services of libraries in supporting education.

ATU library

At the event, the Librarian at the ATU, Dr Florence Plokey, indicated that the number of students that visited the library had increased due to its efforts in creating awareness of the importance of the library.

“We started initiating publicity activities such as the chocolate day to attract them to the ATU library.

This year, we decided to make it a week-long activity,” she emphasised.

The Research Commons, she said, was a comfortable place where faculty members and graduate students could have collaborative discussions.

Dr Plokey said the person manning the facility had the expertise to support researchers to come out with research that would impact society and develop the country.

“Here at ATU, one of our mission is to facilitate and provide a very conducive environment for applied research which impacts society, and we are doing just that,” she said.

In view of library services in the country, she urged librarians in the various universities to come out with innovative ideas to help shape the future of research.

Build capacities

The Librarian at the University of Cape Coast, Dr Mac Anthony, said academic libraries of the current era were breaking new frontiers and moving beyond their core mandates to becoming change agents, contributors to knowledge and scholarship and research facilitators.

He said libraries must, therefore, embrace technology to make them accessible, available and user friendly.

“Libraries must provide virtual services, automate library processes and make resources accessible to remote areas,” he said.

Dr Anthony called for collaborative efforts between library management, university management, staff, students and funders to unleash innovation in the library practically.

He urged librarians to consciously build their capacities in emerging technologies of the era.

The University Librarian also encouraged university management to explore ways of increasing funding for their library and invest in the development and education of library staff.

The acting Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Amevi Acakpovi, reiterated the increased impact libraries would have on university education with the adoption of technology, encouraging them to find ways to promote AI related technologies in addition to their already existing modules.

He said ATU has done that through introducing initiatives such as the institutional info hub, utilising its social media platforms to engage and support students, and purposely designing library that will stand the test of time.