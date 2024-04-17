Kwasi Agyei is new Controller and Accountant-General

Chris Nunoo Apr - 17 - 2024 , 09:32

A Chartered Accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana, Kwasi Agyei, has been appointed by President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the Controller and Accountant-General.

His appointment followed the resignation of Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, who was the Controller and Accountant-General (CAG) for close to five years. Mr Agyei, who assumed his new role after a short handover ceremony at the Treasury head office in Accra last Monday, thanked the immediate past controller for his “exceptional leadership” from which he said he had learnt a lot.

Appreciation

A statement signed by the Head of Public Relations of the Controller and Accountant-General, Cephas N. Dosoo, and released to the Daily Graphic, said Mr Agyei expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo and the Minister of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, for the opportunity to serve the nation in that capacity.

Mr Agyei, according to the statement, said he was fully aware of the responsibilities and challenges ahead and called for the support and dedication of all staff of the department.

According to the statement, Mr Agyei observed that the success of every organisation depended largely on the happiness and well-being of its staff and gave an assurance that staff welfare was paramount to him.

It said he assured the staff of the department that he would create a work environment that fostered growth, recognised achievements and prioritised employee welfare to maintain high productivity and achieve goals.

In that regard, the statement said, Mr Agyei urged all staff of the department to support him to make CAGD a better place for all.

Excitement

For his part, Mr Kwaning-Bosompem, the statement said, was excited that his successor had been appointed from within the department, as he believed that would serve as motivation to the staff of the department.

It said Mr Kwaning-Bosompem indicated that he had enjoyed massive support from staff of the department right from top management to the least unit and was very thankful for the gesture.

Mr Kwaning-Bosompem, the statement indicated, expressed his gratitude to President Akufo-Addo, the Head of Civil Service, the Public Service Commission, Chairman and all staff of the CAGD for their support.

The statement said the Deputy Controller in charge of Audit and Investigations, Wisdom Komlan Messan, on behalf of management and staff of the department, thanked the immediate past controller, Kwaning- Bosompem for his “exceptional leadership” and assured Mr Agyei of the support of the entire staff as he takes over the mantle.

Kwasi Agyei

The acting CAG, Kwasi Agyei, assumed office on Monday, April 15, 2024, and comes to the office with over 20 years of wealth of experience in the public sector. Until he was appointed the acting CAG, Kwasi Agyei was the Deputy Controller and Accountant-General in charge of Treasury.

He holds a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Accounting and Finance and an International Master of Business Administration (MBA). Mr Agyei also holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) degree in Accounting and Economics and has served on various boards including the Ministerial Advisory Board of the Ministry of Finance, the Ghana Road Fund Management Board and the Railway Development Fund Committee.

He has also held several positions in different organisations including Director of Finance at the Ministry of Energy, Director of Accounts at the Ministry of Petroleum, Head of Finance at the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and Chief Treasury Officer at the Ministry of Finance.