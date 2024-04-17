TAF College starts skills training for former illegal miners

Daily Graphic Apr - 17 - 2024 , 09:28

The African Freelancers (TAF) College, a tuition-free applied business school of creativity and entrepreneurship in Accra, has introduced a programme intended to train former illegal miners (galamseyers) to equip them with entrepreneurial skills.

Currently, the college is training 20 young former galamseyers to develop their creative skills in various entrepreneurial fields. The 20 students, drawn from communities in the Ellembelle District in the Western Region, are being sponsored by the Anwia Teleku-Bokazo Trust Fund (ATB), a community assistance scheme in the Ellembelle District.

They are among 110 students, made up of school dropouts, young single mothers and unemployed youths, currently being trained in graphic designing, cinematography, music production, digital marketing, cosmetology, fashion design, real estate management and event management, among others.

Alternative livelihood

Reverend Johnnie Oquaye, Founder and President of TAF College, speaking to journalists during a float by the students and trainers through some principal streets of Accra to mark the college’s first anniversary celebration, said the former young galamseyers, would secure skills for alternative livelihood after their training.

Touching on their achievements in their first year, Rev Oquaye said “we achieved great results in our first pilot year by graduating 115 students in our mission of offering free-tuition creative skills training to transform the lot of unemployed youth who cannot afford skills training.”

The founder and President of TAF College indicated that in the second year, the school was breaking new ground by launching additional training programmes, including the opening of an Artificial Intelligence Department that would provide quality training in that area to enable students to take advantage of opportunities in the fast-growing AI industry.

Support

He called for more support in terms of funding to augment the support it receive from philanthropists, corporate bodies and non-profit organisations for the college to sustain its efforts and enable the college to train more students to become job-creation entrepreneurs.

Rev Oquaye announced that the college had launched a TAF Club 100, a fundraising initiative aimed at securing 100 donors to sponsor at least 100 students each year, explaining that it cost GH₵10,000 to train a student.

He expressed appreciation to all individual and institutional partners and donors, including the HACSA Foundation, Fidelity Bank and GLICO Insurance for their continuous support.

The Chairman of Trustees of ATB Trust Fund, Mr Mark Addo, expressed his satisfaction with the impact TAF College was making in transforming the marginalised and unemployed youth.

“We are pleased to join hands with TAF College to support our community's progress by sponsoring 20 students and providing them with accommodation in Accra, alongside a monthly allowance to enable them to undergo the training,” he said.