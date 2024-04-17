Akyem Oda Zango orphans feted

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Apr - 17 - 2024 , 09:35

One hundred and forty-three children, including 85 orphans from Akyem Oda Zango, were feted last Saturday as part of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

Apart from being provided with packaged food, bottled water, soft drinks and kebab, each of the children was given GH¢50 cash.This was under the kindness of the Director of Operations at the office of the Vice-President, Alhaji Ishmaela Ibrahim l.

The Assembly Member for Kyeremem Number Two Electoral Area of which Oda Zango forms part, Ayuba Awudu, also gave each of the beneficiaries an additional GH¢10 cash.

Some prominent people at the ceremony included the Birim Central Municipal Chief Imam, Alhaji Nuhu Mohammed Abdalla; the former Oda Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Alhaji Awudu Issaka, and the Headmaster of Nkawkaw Senior High School, Ibrahim Muhammed.

At the ceremony, Alhaji Ibrahim said the gesture was to make the orphans happy and not to feel lonely and dejected during the festive occasion for them to forget about the loss of their parents.

He promised to make the gesture a regular feature, adding that it would be extended to the Christian children during the upcoming Christmas.

Alhaji Ibrahim, who became an orphan when he was very young, gave an assurance that he would contribute financially towards the orphans' education and, therefore, urged them to study hard in order to gain admission to the Free Senior High Schools.

He advised the orphans not to be downhearted by the absence of their parents, but instead, they should attach importance to their education and work hard to ensure a better future.

Veep donates

Earlier last Wednesday, the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, through Alhaji Ishmaela Ibrahim, donated sets of neatly sewn dresses worth GH¢20,000 to 85 orphans from Oda Zongo as part of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.