Rana Motors introduces new fire tender

Emmanuel Bonney Apr - 17 - 2024 , 09:39

Rana Motors has introduced a new fire engine onto the Ghanaian market to aid in the fight against fire outbreaks.

The fire engine is an automatic transmission vehicle with a total tank capacity of 16,000 which has been divided into two chambers to carry 7,000 litres of water and the remaining 9,000, foam.

The fire tender can be designed and built on customer specifications and features to suit their environment and what they do.

Speed

The display of the vehicle was attended by the Deputy Minister of the Interior, Naana Eyiah, and representatives from various organisations with a vested interest in fire safety and management, including the Ghana Airport Company and the Volta Aluminium Company Limited (VALCO).

Speaking at the event, the Chief Operating Officer of Rana Motors, Kassem M. Odaymat, said as a dealer of multiple world-class vehicle brands, the company continued to offer relevant products and services to its stakeholders and cherished customers.

“In 2013, we took up the dealership of Ford trucks; one of the largest international heavy truck manufacturers in the world. Combining more than half a century of design and production experience, Ford trucks have a proven track record of quality, durability and efficiency.

Patrons

The Rana Motors COO said the equipment was poised to redefine fire safety and management in the country. “I hope that by the end of the presentation by our technical experts, you will be more than convinced of the FT Crew Cab Fire Tender's capabilities to play a big role in safer fire management practices in our outfits and communities,” Mr Odaymat said.

The fire engine on display

In her remarks, Naana Eyiah commended the company and its partners for the introduction of the fire tenders onto the local market. She said such equipment played an important role in the fight against fire across the world, adding that considering the style of design and method of project construction and other physical structures, “We need equipment and vehicles that can reach the level of buildings in the event of fight outbreaks”.

The deputy minister said today, there were specialised vehicles and equipment to deal with fire. Ms Eyiah said fire tender trucks served multiple purposes including protecting and rescuing human beings, and properties and preventing fire from spreading.

Technology

“With technology advancement, there are high technology fire-fighting tenders that are high in demand on the global level,” she said and added that although the government had purchased some trucks for the Ghana National Fire Service, it still needed more and urged individuals and organisations to support in that direction.

The Managing Director of Ford Trucks – Africa, Sedat Oncu, said his organisation had been in the country with Rana Motors for over 10 years and that despite all the challenges in Ghana and the West African market, they had done a good job.

For his part, the Manager of sales at Rana Motors, James Kusi Amoah, said the crew cab meant the vehicle had extra space to take more members on board.

In all, he said it could take a crew of six including the driver.