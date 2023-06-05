June 4 anniversary: Protect nation’s democracy - Former President Mahama urges citizens

Jemima Achivors Jun - 05 - 2023 , 08:47

Former President and flag bearer of the National Democracy Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has urged the citizenry to protect and strengthen the nation's democracy by being active participants in the process.

He encouraged them to exercise their rights and responsibilities and hold governments accountable to safeguard the nation's democratic values.

Addressing a massive crowd of residents and party faithful at a durbar at Hohoe in the Volta Region to commemorate the 44th anniversary of the June 4 Uprising, former President Mahama said the event occurred for far less economic hardships as pertains currently and, therefore, called for a new peaceful revolution of using election 2024 to end what he described as a long period of suffering to reset the economy.

According to him, the challenges facing the nation’s democracy today, including concerns over electoral integrity, corruption and the need for inclusive governance were reminiscent of events that catalysed the June 4 uprising.

Mismanagement

The NDC flag bearer further said that citizens were wallowing in anguish, pain and suffering from the severe hardships resulting from what he said was the government’s mismanagement of the economy.

“Our country today has been declared bankrupt and we are suffering from the humiliation of defaulting on our debts," he added.

The former President said prices of goods and services continued to rise, with education and healthcare systems in poor shape while livelihoods were bearing the brunt of the government’s debt restructuring programme.

"They prefer to better their lot and improve their circumstances to the detriment of the millions of ordinary citizens," he added.

The former President, however, asked the people not to despair since “there is hope on the horizon”.

On the 1979 June 4 uprising which was led by a group of military officers, including Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings, who later became the President of Ghana, the flag bearer said it was a pivotal moment in the country's history.

He explained that it was to address widespread corruption, economic challenges and the deteriorating state of governance at the time.

Significant event

The NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Korle Klottey, Zanetor Rawlings, said Jerry Rawlings, her father, considered June 4 an important event.

She said the significance and role of the event in the country’s history could not be overridden as it served as emancipation to self-empowerment, adding "June 4 is your legacy, be proud of it, do not allow anybody to shame you".

The MP called for rededication to the ideals of the NDC.

She said the pillars of good governance are the principles that should protect the nation’s democracy and respect for human rights of all citizens.

The General-Secretary of the party, Fifi Kwetey, said the June 4 revolution was birthed 22 days earlier on May 15, 1979 by the young 31-year-old Jerry Rawlings.

He said it was not born out of selfish reasons unlike other countries in Africa and said this was evident in Rawlings’s demand to "Let my men go" directive.

According to him, the event reignited the flame of self-empowerment of the people and said: "Our victory next year depends on the self-awakening of every one of you.

“Let us get behind our leader to ensure that his victory will bring in the needed transformation of our country,” Mr Kwetey added.

For his part, the Volta Regional Chairman of the NDC, Mawutor Agbavitor, said the party was determined to correct the anomalies of previous elections by imbibing the core values of truth, probity, accountability and transparency as its guiding principles.