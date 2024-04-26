Hungary offers opportunity to students

Mary Anane-Amponsah Apr - 26 - 2024 , 09:54

Students desiring to study abroad have been urged to take advantage of the world-class education from Hungarian universities to better their lot.

Advertisement

Hungary is said to be home to 64 higher education institutions and four foreign higher institutions, including some of Europe's oldest universities, offering more than 700 European Union-accredited academic programmes.

The country is also renowned for its top research institutions and is in the top 20 countries with the highest number of Nobel Prize winners per capita. The Ambassador of Hungary, Tamas Endre Feher, disclosed this at an informative session organised by Hungarian Education Gateway to expose Ghanaian students to some of the educational opportunities in Hungary.

The average annual tuition fee, he said, was €6,000, adding that the living and accommodation costs were also low at an average of €500 per month, making it a much more affordable option than the UK or other European destinations.

The range of study fields students could choose from included economic science, health science, political science, legal science, sport science, teacher training, religion and theology, natural science and engineering sciences, among others.

Graduates of Hungarian universities, he said, worked in top-tier companies, international organisations, NGOs, diplomacy and much more. The Ambassador who said Hungary was a country rich in history, culture and beautiful scenery, and it numerous World Heritage sites extended an invitation to Ghanaian students to choose Hungarian universities for their studies.

Mr Feher said Hungary, on a yearly basis, provided scholarship for over 100 students as part of efforts to improve on education in Ghana.

Strengthen relations

The two countries, he said, enjoyed bilateral relations and expressed the hope that would continue to deepen through the scholarship programmes they offered Ghanaian students.

The audience were introduced to opportunities in four universities such as Budapest University of Technology and Economics, International Business School, University of Sopron and University of Pecs.

A Director of Hungary Education Gateway, Annable Prempeh, said studying in Hungary would also open up employment opportunities in the European Union during the students’ education years and after graduation, providing them with invaluable international experience.

International

She said more than 13,000 international students were receiving new experiences, and connections that would help them to grow both personally and professionally. The former Head of Promotions at UNHCR Office in Hungary, Stella Adu, who shared her experience of studying in Hungary, described the country as “Europe’s Best Kept Secret”.

Talking about the people’s great hospitality, Ms Adu said: “Hungary is welcoming, easy to navigate, culturally rich, communication and logistics easy”.