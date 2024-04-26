Build robust system to reap benefit of AfCFTA - Prof. Boateng urges African countries

Joshua Bediako Koomson Apr - 26 - 2024 , 09:48

The Board Chairman of the Mineral Income Investment Fund (MIIF), Professor Douglas Boateng, has stressed the need for African countries to build a robust supply chain system to enable the continent to reap the full benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He said although the agreement was made to ensure the free movement of goods and services, it had not been achieved due to a lack of supply chain management.

“Free movement is critical to supply chain management and I think that the barriers and the silo thinking within the continent must discontinue so that goods can move across freely,” he said.

Prof. Boateng was speaking in Accra yesterday at the Women in Supply Chain Forum which was held on the theme: “Unlocking Growth Through Integrated Supply Chain Management; A Personal Catalyst.”

The forum

The forum brought together players within the supply chain industry to expand their professional network and enhance their businesses through thought-provoking discussion panels.

It also deliberated on how companies could integrate supply chain management as a key strategy to unlock growth and gain a competitive edge in the current business landscape.

“Africa is about 1.2 billion people, unfortunately, we’ve become very separated because of these barriers and that is not helping with our long-term economic growth. It is about time the continent made a bold decision to make a difference,” he stated.

Personal growth

The President of the Women in Supply Chain Management (WISCM), Hannah Boohemaa Otu, said to succeed in the industry, professionals must prioritise personal growth by continuously developing their skills, pursuing education and networking, as well as seeking mentorship.

According to her, investing in personal growth could enhance problem-solving, decision-making and leadership skills leading to greater career opportunities and job satisfaction.

“We have come together not only to reflect on our successes but also to address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Through collaboration, innovation and shared determination, we can unlock new avenues for growth and empowerment within the supply chain community,” she said.

