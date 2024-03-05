Foundation appeals for children with heart disorder

Justice Agbenorsi Mar - 05 - 2024 , 10:56

Children’s Heart Foundation Ghana (CHF), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has appealed to the public and corporate bodies to support children with heart diseases in the country.

A founding trustee of the organisation, Karen Hendrickson, who made the appeal, said such an intervention would help bring relief to families who were unable to afford life-saving surgeries for their children.

“Mothers and fathers are every day looking for money to take care of their children who desperately need surgery, knowing that if they don’t get help on time, the child will die,” she added.

Ms Hendrickson made the appeal during a health walk organised by the foundation in Accra.

Health walk

More than 300 people, including students, corporate bodies, partner institutions and other stakeholders, participated in the walk, which started at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Accompanied by a brass band, the group walked from the hotel through the Giffard Road, Soul Clinic School and back to the hotel.

The President of the Foundation, Jacqueline Ahomka-Lindsay, explained that the health walk was aimed at raising awareness towards funding the surgery of children with heart disorders.

She said CHF had over the past 13 years, successfully raised over $2 million through such fund-raising activities.

Situation

Ms Ahomka-Lindsay further said the foundation currently had more than 50 children on its waiting list who needed financial support to undergo surgery, adding that the organisation would embark on another fund-raising event in May this year to raise some GH¢300,000.

She said parents, whose children had been diagnosed with heart disorders, could seek help from the foundation, adding: “I want them to know we are here for them; all they have to do is to bring us a letter from a Medical Officer from Korle Bu and we will attend to them”.