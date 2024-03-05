Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang to celebrate International Women’s Day at UCC

The University of Cape Coast is set to welcome the 2020 running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as a guest speaker at an event scheduled to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.

The event, which is happening today at the School of Graduate Studies auditorium at 10:a.m., will focus on “Inspiring social and economic inclusion: Women thriving in the 24-hour economy”.

Impact

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the discourse on women’s empowerment and will, therefore, offer insight into fostering social and economic inclusion for women in today’s rapidly evolving global economy.

"Empowering women and fostering their inclusion in every facet of society has been a lifelong commitment for me.

“In today's rapidly evolving global economy, we must recognise and harness the potential of women as drivers of social and economic progress.

“This topic resonates deeply with me, as I believe that when women are given equal opportunities to thrive, entire communities prosper.

I am eager to share insights and strategies for promoting gender equity and ensuring that women not only participate but excel in the 24-hour economy,” she said.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was confident that the NDC’s proposed 24-hour economy policy would tackle the mass exodus of graduates and skilled citizens by generating more employment opportunities.

Trailblazer

A former Vice-Chancellor and former Minister of Education, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang has been a trailblazer in championing women's rights and promoting their active participation in all sectors of society.

As the former Vice-Chancellor of the UCC, she was instrumental in helping students to establish their hostel.

She also set up a commercial water project for the institution, as well as the production of cleaning materials and other initiatives which enabled UCC to own commercial water and cleaning material labels.

Her message is expected to resonate with students, faculty, staff, and community members, among others, and inspire dialogue and action towards building a more inclusive society where women are empowered to thrive.

In line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal Five - gender equality, the event signifies the university’s ongoing efforts to promote gender equity and women’s empowerment.