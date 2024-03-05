Rev. Sister supports Senior Correctional Centre

Joshua Bediako Koomson Mar - 05 - 2024 , 10:34

A philanthropist, Reverend Sister Jusinta Kwakyewaa Osei, has supported the Senior Correctional Centre in Accra with food items worth about GH¢5,000.

The items included bags of rice, food stuff, gallons of palm oil, toiletries, bags of sachet water, palm fruits, assorted drinks, biscuits and cleaning detergents.

The act is one of the humanitarian gestures carried out by the Macedonia Foundation periodically and is intended to boost the morale of the inmates and uplift their soul as part of the Valentine’s Day celebration.

Hope

Presenting the items, Rev. Sis. Osei said the support was to instil hope in the inmates for a better future, in spite of the challenging circumstances they were currently facing.

She said one of the objectives of the Foundation was to help the needy and to also put smiles on the faces of the poor and those forgotten by the society.

"It is important to show love and care to the inmates; their freedom may be restricted for a period of time, but they are still citizens of this country and will be free some day," she said.

She advised inmates to lead exemplary lives after serving their terms and not revisit the crime which led them to the prison.

Rev. Sis. Osei also urged Ghanaians to extend their support to individuals incarcerated in various correctional facilities.

While receiving the items on behalf of the centre, Chief Superintendent of Prisons, Lydia Odoi Yemoh, expressed her gratitude to the Foundation, stating that the donation had come at a good time to assist the prison authorities to cater for the needs of the inmates.

She said government alone could not do everything for the inmates and, therefore, it was important for individuals to support government's efforts.

She assured the Foundation that the centre was going to ensure that the items served the intended purpose.