Rainstorm hits Akonfodi Police Station, Ejisu Sec Tech

Daily Graphic Mar - 05 - 2024 , 11:01

Rainstorm at different locations last Saturday, left in its trail, destruction, with the Assin Akonfodi and Ejisu Secondary Technical School, being worse it.

About 50 buildings, including the police station at Assin Akonfodi in the Assin North district of the Central Region had their roofs ripped off last Saturday during a rainstorm, while about 150 boys in the boarding facility of Ejisu Sec Tech, have been displaced as the rains ripped off the roof of their dormitory.

Assin Akonfodi

From Assin Akonfodi, Shirley Asiedu-Addo reports that the rainstorm which lasted for less than an hour affected 40 houses, five cocoa sheds, two churches and other properties, leaving dozens of people displaced.

The 169 affected persons, including 90 females and 79 males, are currently lodging with other relatives.

Various items, including mattresses, televisions, and furniture running into thousands of cedis were also destroyed.

Urgent help

The Assembly member for the area, Prince Agyekum, told the Daily Graphic that many persons needed urgent support to ease the distress.

He observed that considering the current economic situation of the affected persons, it was important that urgent assistance was provided to alleviate their plight.

New police station

Mr Agyekum said the building that served as the police station was weak and dangerous for the officers to work in, a situation worsened by the impact of the rainstorm.

He stated that there was thus the need for immediate help to enable the police to relocate to a decent facility.

“As we speak, the structure for the police station is weak and now poses a threat to the personnel. Unfortunately, after the rainstorm ripped its roof off, all the important documents belonging to the service have been destroyed,” he indicated.

My Agyekum thus appealed to individuals and organisations to come to the aid of the affected persons and organisations.

Some of the affected victims in the community narrated their ordeal and said their personal effects had been destroyed.

One of the affected persons, Abena Fosua, who sells second hand clothing, said all her stock was soaked in water and destroyed after the rains.

The District Coordinator of NADMO, Adams Frimpong, said the extent of damage had been assessed and communicated to the national office for attention.

Ejisu

The over 150 affected students at the Ejisu Sec Tech sought shelter in classrooms last Saturday following the incident, Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor reports from Kumasi.

The rains, which lasted for hours also destroyed teaching and learning materials and the school’s storeroom where textbooks and other materials are kept have also been damaged, with the boys’ dormitory being the hardest hit.

Also, about seven classrooms badly affected just as the Ejisu Experimental and Krapa Basic Schools.

Authorities have stepped in and have provided an interim accommodation for the affected students while engineers and officers of the National Disaster

Management Organization (NADMO) from the Ejisu Municipal Assembly have begun an assessment of the damage.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu, Samuel Oduro Frimpong yesterday visited the school with the Education Director to assess the level of damage and what could be done immediately to bring temporal relief to the affected students.