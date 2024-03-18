Empower women in corporate space for nation-building — Okoe-Boye

Mar - 18 - 2024

The Ministerof Health designate, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, has called for a conscious effort to invest more in women to build an industrious nation for future generations.

Importantly, he stressed the need to invest in the health and wellbeing of women given their crucial role in the socio-economic development of the country, emphasising the NHIA’s commitment in that area.

Addressing a workshop organised by the B-Heck Africa Non-Governmental Organisations Alliance at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel in Accra, Dr Okoe-Boye, who is the outgoing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) emphasised his unflinching support for any positive move towards women’s health and empowerment.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Director of Administration and Human Resource, NHIA, Raymond Avimu, the Minister designate said although significant strides had been made in empowering women, more needed to be done not only to bridge the gap in both corporate and other spheres of life, but to motivate the next generation to also aspire to play significant roles in nation building.

“We have made gains in supporting women, but we need to do more to empower them to aspire to greater heights and also inspire the next generation,” Dr Okoe-Boye said at the event organised by “Corporate Health and Legal Date Crusade”, to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.

Event

The event sought to emphasise the critical role of investing in women’s health care, promoting women’s rights, economic empowerment, education and development in their line of work.

It was on the theme: “Empowering Corporate Africa on Legal and Health Rights to Serve as a Public Health and Safety Advocate”, and was also meant to reflect on both the dark and bright moments associated with the discharge of duties and responsibilities in the corporate space.

It brought together participants from both public and private institutions, including the NHIA, Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), National Lottery Authority (NLA), Ghana Gas, National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and Bui Power Authority

NHIS

Dr Okoe-Boye commended the organisers of the event, as well as other civil society organisations, for making the National Health Insurance Scheme the best model in sub-Saharan Africa.

“As the outgoing NHIA Chief Executive and the Health Minister designate, I am much more excited to be part of this one-of-a-kind B-HecK Africa partnership event.

As the incoming Health Minister, I have a duty and responsibility to ensure the health and well-being of the citizenry, of which the corporate workforce is prime.

COHLDA

The acting Secretary-General at B-Heck Africa, Dr Benedicta Ohene-Manu, noted that the COHLDA intended to set up and run an active social group among corporate institutions which would serve as watchdogs to pursue the agenda of the enterprise in their institutions.

A total of 22 outstanding women, who have excelled in their various fields of endeavour, were honoured at the ceremony.

Other speakers

Other speakers at the event were the Head of Food Safety Coordination and Consumer Education Department at the FDA, Jocelyn Adeline Agyakwa-Amusah; a medical and legal practitioner, Prof. Oti Acheampong; a medical practitioner, Dr Lemuel Djanor Lartey, and a pharmacist at the FDA, Abena Asamoa-Amoakohene, who all shared insights into women’s health and legal rights in the corporate space.