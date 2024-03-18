Bui Power explores wind power plant in Anloga

Alberto Mario Noretti Mar - 18 - 2024 , 04:58

The Bui Power Authority (BPA) is exploring the possibility of building a wind energy plant in Anloga in the Volta Region.

This follows a recent study which established that the Anloga District has the highest wind speed capable of generating electricity for the national grid.

“In view of this, BPA will explore to develop this God-given wind resource in the district,” the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BPA, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, said.

He disclosed this prior to the inauguration of a GH¢1 million one-storey six-unit classroom block built by BPA for the Anloga-Avete D/A Basic School last Friday.

Mr Dzamesi said the wind energy project would make the district self-sufficient in terms of electricity, and generate jobs on a large scale for the youth.

He explained that the BPA had the mandate to develop all renewable energy resources, including wind energy.

For that matter, he said the authority attached utmost importance to the plan to construct the power plant in Anloga as soon as possible.

Mr Dzamesi reiterated that the Volta Region was dear to BPA as it was home to the Tsatsadu Generating Station, Ghana’s pioneering 45 kilowwatts micro hydro generating station at Alavanyo, which was built with local expertise and engineers.

Classroom block

Turning to the event, he said the classroom block bore testimony to BPA’s commitment to promote quality education in the communities.

The new classroom block

“Education is the cornerstone of sustainable development, and at BPA we believe every child deserves access to quality education in a friendly learning environment,” he added

He said the classroom infrastructure was a worthy investment in the future of Anloga and was in line with the corporate social responsibility of BPA, with bright prospects of empowering the next generation for development.

The Chief Executive of the Anloga District Assembly, Seth Yormewu, appealed for new sets of furniture and a computer laboratory for the school to complement learning.

Furthermore, he said, additional resources such as recreational areas and changing rooms would help to improve on the learning environment at the school.

He entreated the learners to study diligently towards a bright future, saying they were the heartbeat of the community’s future.

The Headmaster of Anloga Avete D/A Basic School, George Agbanyo, said the school, which was built in 1951, now had an enrolment of 542 learners.

He said the new block, the fifth for the school since its establishment, was timely and a huge relief.

The Anloga District Director of Education, Dominic Dzanado, gave an assurance that the school would be cherished and maintained as a model institution with the appropriate materials for smooth learning.

The classroom block project commenced on March 9, 2023, and was completed within nine months by Makolives Ventures Limited, a local company.