Female writers mark International Women’s Day

Daily Graphic Mar - 18 - 2024 , 05:24

The Ghana Commission for UNESCO and the European Union Delegation in Ghana under the auspices of Accra World Book Capital 2023 (AWBC) marked this year’s International Women’s Day with an event that celebrated exceptional Ghanaian women writers dubbed: She Writes.

It was an evening with Ghanaian female writers, at the W.E.B Du Bois Memorial Centre on March 8, 2024.

The event, under the AWBC 2023 initiative, and funded by the European Union Delegation in Ghana, featured engaging discussions, book-selling points, and networking opportunities that showcased the richness of Ghanaian literature through the voices of its women.

Women authors

The authors Samelia Bawuah, Ivana Akotowaa Ofori, Ruby Yayra Goka, Ama Asantewa Diaka and Petra Aba Asamoah shared their stories and insights on writing through the lens of womanhood.

The authors also shared the challenges they encountered and how they overcame them; they also gave writing tips to the students who were present.

“It’s not just about writing; it’s about resonating with the soul of society,” Ms Bawuah, whose popular work on the Judacan Adventures series and other books for children and young adults showcased Ghanaian culture said.

Ms Bawuah noted that combining a career with other aspects of life could be daunting, saying that the platform was an opportunity to tell untold stories, to give voice to the voiceless, and to empower women through their narratives.

For her part, Dr Goka, a medical practitioner by day and an author by night recounted how her journey started, adding that staying consistent was what got her to where she was now.

Ms Asamoah, who is a marketing and business consultant, noted that writing was a superpower for her to impact the world.

She said the inspiration for writing the book ‘Sales 101: What Everyone Should Know About Sales,’ was to contribute to the development of young professionals venturing into business or sales marketing, asserting that most young people did not have the needed sales skills before they started their businesses.

Ms Diaka, widely recognised by her stage name Poetra Asantewa, emphasised the importance of transforming one’s passion for writing into a sustainable and rewarding career.

Reflecting on her own experiences, she recounted how writing poems was a key factor in her decision to pursue a career as a full-time author.

Ms Ofori’s journey as a writer is deeply rooted in her passion for storytelling.

This passion is evident in the diverse range of her works, which includes science-fiction, non-fiction, and evocative spoken-word poetry.

Each genre she explores is a testament to her ability to weave narratives that resonate with her audience.

Her work has been recognised and nominated for various awards and has had profound impact and resonance with readers.