ECG to mentor young females in STEM

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Mar - 18 - 2024 , 05:29

The Electricity Company of Ghana's (ECG) Women in Engineering (Wine) Association has instituted a mentorship programme to nurture and whip the interest of female students in taking career opportunities in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The mentorship programme is, among other things, aimed at helping to bridge the gender parity gap in the engineering sector.

At a career guidance and counselling seminar organised for female pupils from some selected basic schools in the Kumasi Metropolis to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), the General Manager for Employment Relations of ECG, Vivian Carrey, said the call for women to pursue careers in STEM was not just a call for equality, but a recognition of the unique perspectives and talents women bring to the table.

Shaping the future

She further stated that a career in engineering was an opportunity to be creative and have the power to transform industries and solve global challenges to shape the future.

She said ECG had institutionalised gender and social inclusion policy in its work to improve organisational culture and performance in line with international best practices by advancing gender equality, diversity and social inclusion.

She called for a mentorship network that would empower, inspire and celebrate achievements and acknowledge challenges to break barriers.

Catch them young

The Ashanti Regional President of Wine, Miriam Korantemaa Amponsah, said the career guidance and counselling programme was an annual event to mentor female students into taking an interest in the study of science and mathematics at a young age.

She explained that the idea was to catch them young from the basic level to venture into the field of engineering and contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic growth of the nation.

The Guest Speaker and Queenmother of Yamfo Traditional Council, Nana Darkowaa Ampem Kyerewaa II, appealed to all to support and encourage girl-child education, especially in the field of science and technology to bridge gender parity.

She advised the female student to have a can-do spirit and aspire to greater heights in their studies.