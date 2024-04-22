Don’t succumb to peer pressure - Lordina Mahama urges young ladies

Timothy Gobah Apr - 22 - 2024 , 09:05

A former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, has urged young ladies to make the most of their singleness while striving for personal and spiritual growth.

She emphasised the importance of embracing singleness as a unique gift from God, encouraging them to use this phase of their lives to nurture their dreams and aspirations before embarking on the journey of marriage.

Mrs Mahama gave the advice when she addressed the 2024 Young Singles Camp Meeting of the Assemblies of God Church held at the AGGAR Retreat and Resort Centre in Shai Hills.

The event was a three-day singles programme for young ladies in the church. A national retreat, the event was attended by delegates from all AG congregrations in the country.

Mrs Mahama, also a certified counsellor, underscored the significance of building individual capacities, pursuing formal education, learning a vocation and striving to reach one's full potential.

She also stressed the need for personal care and appearance and urged young ladies to dedicate time to self-care and be mindful of their appearance.

She said, “caring for oneself is not just about physical appearance but also about nurturing one's inner self and maintaining a positive outlook. There is also the need for you to invest time in the things of God through prayer and godly fellowship,” Mrs Mahama emphasised.

Be on guard

The former First Lady, who is also the president of the Lordina Foundation, warned the young ladies against the ills in society such as fornication, alcoholism, drugs and an indecent lifestyle and advised them to remain vigilant and not to succumb to peer pressure.

The participants in the conference

“I must also encourage you to uphold self-discipline and godliness in all your endeavours,” she stressed.

Honour

In recognition of her generosity and motherly role to the youth of the church and the nation, the leadership of the Young Single Group presented a citation to Mrs Mahama. The reverend ministers and prayer leaders, also prayed for her for good health and God’s blessings in all she does.