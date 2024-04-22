Naa Okromo reunites with family ... After counselling, medical assessment

Emelia Ennin Abbey Apr - 22 - 2024 , 08:58

The 15-year-old girl at the centre of a controversial marriage story involving the Gborbu Wulomo at Nungua has been reunited with her family.

Bond

This was after the parents of the girl, Naa Okromo, had been made to sign a bond, following a thorough assessment and counselling process by the Social Welfare Department of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The Minister Designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dakoa Newman, announced this during a press briefing in Accra. She said medical tests revealed that Naa Okromo was not pregnant and also had no other health concerns.

Additionally, records from her creche and primary school confirmed her age as 15 years as she was born on July 18, 2008.

A-G’s advice

The Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, in an interim report dated April 18, 2024, advised that in the best interest of the child, Naa Okromo should be released to her parents pending a review of the case docket .

The decision aligns with sections 2 and 5 of the Children's Act. The case gained widespread attention on March 31, 2024, when a video of the alleged marriage between Naa Okromo and the 63-year-old Nungua Gborbu Wulomo went viral on social media.