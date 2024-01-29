Church of Pentecost deepens relationship with Akyem Kotoku Traditional Council

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Jan - 29 - 2024 , 06:46

The Church of Pentecost has organised a day's seminar at Akyem Oda aimed at fostering unity among the churches and the various palaces within the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area.

The meeting is also part of efforts by the leadership of the church to promote cordial relationship between the church and the various communities to give more meaning to its community-oriented approach.

Among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony were the Omanhene of the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, Oseadeeyo Dr Frimpong Manso IV, the divisional chiefs in the traditional area, as well as priests of the church.

Respect cultural values

At the ceremony, the National Coordinator of the Pentecost Chieftaincy Ministry, Apostle Vincent Anane Denteh, said the church established the ministry in November 2021 to promote cordial relationship between Christians and traditional rulers towards building a better nation.

Apostle Denteh enjoined churches to set up chaplaincies in palaces to instil Christian doctrines in traditional rulers for them to remember their creator, the Omniscient Lord in all their endeavours.

He cautioned Christians not to denigrate or look down on the traditions and cultural practices of the various ethnic groups but instead help in their development where necessary for the betterment of the nation.

Apostle Denteh stressed the need for creation of an opportunity for Christian royals to access traditional leadership.

Collaboration

The President of the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Council, Oseadeeyo Dr Frimpong Manso, praised the CoP for not only deepening ties with traditional leaders by setting up the chieftaincy ministry, but for also establishing more educational institutions and health facilities across the length and breadth of the country to help humanity.

He stressed that it was unfortunate that cultural practices were considered by some as fetish, a situation that alienated those who believed in culture from the church.

He thus commended the CoP for the efforts to bridge this break and gave the assurance that his outfit would collaborate with the church towards the realisation of its noble objective.

The Oda Area Head of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Seth Kwaku Asomaning, admonished Christians not to regard the customs of traditional rulers as heathen as their colonial masters preached to them to believe.

Apostle Asomaning condemned the colonial masters who adulterated the rich culture of Ghanaians and seriously criticised the anglicising of some names such as Akim instead of Akyem, Ashanti instead of Asante, Fanti instead of Fante, Akwapim instead of Akuapem.