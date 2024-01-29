BOST climaxes 30th anniversary

Justice Agbenorsi Jan - 29 - 2024 , 06:51

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) has climaxed its 30th anniversary celebration with a thanksgiving service and dinner in Accra.

The all-white attire service at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Accra saw former and current staff of the company, their families, business partners, among other stakeholders, come together to thank God for sustaining the company through turbulent times.

Choristers of the Anglican Church sang various hymns and songs to ignite the atmosphere as the company reflected on its past journey and celebrated its achievements since coming into existence in 1993 during which period it has been a key service delivery in the energy sector.

Thanksgiving matters

In a word of exhortation, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Accra, Rt Rev Dr Daniel Sylvanus Mensah Torto, whose homily was on the theme, “Thanksgiving matters,” said dwelling on the book of 1 Thessalonians 5:18, thanksgiving must be an integral part of the company’s life.

“We are supposed to give thanks to God every time and not just occasionally. When we express gratitude, his grace guides us,” he said.

He added that for the 30 years of the company’s existence, there were times when issues such as debt and mismanagement affected the company’s ability to perform, but the Lord had shown them mercy; hence, the need to give thanks and seek God’s guidance in the years ahead.

He thanked the current leadership for their efforts towards transitioning the company into its current status encouraging them: “Do not forget to ask God for guidance in all your doings”.

As part of the anniversary celebration, BOST led by its Managing Director (MD), Edwin Alfred Provencal, donated a cheque for GH₵ 500,000 to help meet the infrastructure needs of the Holy Trinity Cathedral Senior High School (HOTCASS).

Awards

At the anniversary dinner and awards ceremony at the Labadi Beach Hotel, founding board members and staff, as well as business partners of BOST were honoured for their loyalty and support to the company’s growth.

The founding board members are Kwabena Donkor (Founding MD), Joseph Obletei Klemesu, Kwesi Abeasi, the late William Parker, and the late Mr Eric Cato-Browne.

Rex Ohene Amoah (retd), Godson Appiah (retd), Daniel Amoah (retd), Gladys Addai (retd), Cordelia Annor-Appaflo, Hajia Ramato Issah-Akalbila, Franklina Anyamasa, and Frank Ameyibor received the founding staff award.

Two business partners —TSL Logistics and Africore Engineering Services Limited were also honoured at the event while leadership of the Industrial and Commercial and Workers Union (ICU) of the company also took home an award.

Sharing the turnaround story of BOST, the Board Chairman, Ekow Hackman, explained that upon joining the company in 2018, he observed that the company had been struggling for years.

He stated that the company was unable to buy fuel products and was fraught with infrastructure decay coupled with a ‘bleak future.’

“However, four years down the line, the Lord heard the company’s prayers and delivered BOST from near corporate demise.

“Our fervent prayer is that when the time comes to give an account of our stewardship, we should have multiplied the company’s value so that it will not be said that our labour had been in vain,” he stated.

Successful

The Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, described BOST as one of the most successful companies in his tenure.

“BOST stands as a shining example of the management of State-Owned Enterprises through its visionary leadership, strategic planning and teamwork,” he said.

The sector minister expressed gratitude to all employees and stakeholders for their immense contributions towards the success of the company, adding: “Your hard work, dedication and commitment have not gone unnoticed”.

He charged the company to leverage innovation to expand its profit net and storage infrastructure to help drive the energy needs of the country.

