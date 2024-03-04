CEO of Flokefama donates incubator to UGMC

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Mar - 04 - 2024 , 06:03

A medical equipment supply company, Flokefama Company Limited, has donated an incubator and a ventilator worth GH¢100,000 to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

The gesture formed part of the corporate social responsibility of the company, and also to celebrate the birthday of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Emmanuel Kwabena Kenney, which he normally uses as an occasion to give back to society.

Motivation

Presenting the equipment, Mr Kenney said he was motivated to donate the incubator because of its personal connection to him as he was a father to a child who was born pre-term.

“My child was in an incubator for a long time, I realised that if not for the incubator, we could have lost our lovely daughter.

It is a very personal subject for me and I am very passionate about it,” he said.

He said he decided to donate to UGMC because oftentimes, many people were under the wrong impression that most of the big healthcare facilities had access to such equipment, which was not the case.

Many healthcare facilities, including the known ones, he said, either did not have incubators or they had broken down and they did not have the resources to fix or buy new ones.

He said his outfit was committed to helping bridge the gap in the access to incubators and other medical equipment, as well as their maintenance.

“We have not just come to donate the equipment, but we have also decided to let our engineers service it regularly to ensure that they do not break down and are always utilised effectively,” he said.

Commendation

A paediatrician at UGMC, Dr Naa Djama Glover, who received the items on behalf of the hospital, lauded Mr Kenney and Flokefama Limited for the gesture, which, she said, would be instrumental in saving lives.

She appealed to other corporate organisations and philanthropists to support the hospital and other health facilities to help improve health care in the country.