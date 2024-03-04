Graphic, Zoomlion clean Koforidua for national 6th March celebrations

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Mar - 04 - 2024 , 05:59

In preparation for the celebrations of the 67th National Independence Day to be hosted at Koforidua, the Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL), in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), has organised a clean-up exercise in some vital areas of the Eastern Regional capital.

This year's national celebrations, being supported by the Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA), will be held on March 6 at the Jubilee Park.

It is the first time Koforidua is hosting the National Independence Day celebrations since the rotation of the host cities began some seven years ago.

Clean-up

The clean-up exercise was dubbed the "Cleanest Region Campaign exercise", and it was to encourage the inhabitants and other stakeholders in the area to show more commitment and interest in cleaning their locations.

It was the first exercise after the launch of Graphic’s cleanest region campaign two weeks ago.

The 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. clean-up exercise saw staff of Graphic, Zoomlion and other stakeholders clearing the filthy at the main street, the central business area, the New Juaben South Assembly premises, lorry stations and the road leading to the venue.

Also, chocked gutters along the main street and the other areas, such as lorry parks in the middle of the township, were also de-silted.

During the exercise, officials ensured that shops and stores were closed and traders, especially market women, willingly joined in the exercise.

Vehicles of Zoomlion ensured that the refuse gathered was sent to the dumping site on Akwadum Road, about three kilometres away.

Cleanest region

Explaining the rationale for the exercise, the Advert Sales Manager of the GCGL, George Danso, said the exercise was part of a series of such events that had been lined up for many parts of the country.

He said they had to come to Koforidua this week because of the upcoming National Independence Day anniversary in the town.

He said with the cleaning of the township, guests who would be in the town for the event on Wednesday, March 6 might be ushered with a clean environment.

He stated that this year’s Clean Ghana campaign would cover other regional capitals and expressed the hope that it would be sustained by the residents, as well as stakeholders in the respective communities, to make it possible to identify the cleanest region.

He indicated that the exercise would also improve the health of the people who would no longer be surrounded by filth and contract diseases such as cholera, malaria, typhoid fever and dysentery.

Communal responsibility

The Communications and Corporate Affairs Director of Zoomlion Ghana, Emma Adwoa Appiaa Osei-Duah, said as a region preparing to host this year's Independence Day anniversary, it was good and necessary to clean the township as it would host dignitaries, both local and international.

She said promoters of the campaign had already engaged with the citizenry and made them aware of their responsibilities to be part of the solution drive by keeping their environment clean regularly.

She said cleanliness was not for an individual but for the entire community who must come together to clean the environment to make it safe for the inhabitants.