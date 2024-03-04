Fallen electric pole poses danger to Old Akyem Tafo residents

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Mar - 04 - 2024 , 05:55

Disaster is looming at Old Akyem Tafo in the Eastern Region as a weak wooden electric pole, with live wires on it, has fallen on a house within the area but no action has been taken to correct the anomaly.

The base of the electric pole is rotten, making it a death trap as it is leaning on the house numbered EE 1397-0304 Beryl Street.

If the weak pole is not replaced immediately, the live electric wires which are lying on a number of houses could catch fire and result in the loss of lives and property.

The landlord of the disaster threatened-building, Okyeame Kwame Amoako, led the Daily Graphic to the site of the looming disaster last Monday.

He said he and the assembly member for the area had lodged three complaints to the officials at the District Office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) at New Akyem Tafo but no action had been taken to avert the looming disaster.

He said he personally reported the situation to the ECG officials early January, 2024 but they failed to act on it.

Okyeame Amoako said the assembly member for the area also lodged a complaint to the ECG officials who directed him to submit a written petition to them, which was done the following day, but up to date, no action had been taken to prevent a disaster.

Appeal

He has, therefore, made a passionate appeal to the ECG management to take immediate action on the problem to prevent a possible disaster in the area.

When the Daily Graphic contacted the New Tafo District Manager of the ECG, Ernest Appiah, on the issue last Wednesday, he said his outfit would inspect the problem and report the situation to the regional manager in Koforidua.

He said currently the ECG had run short of electric poles, but if the situation was very serious, the regional manager would strive to get his outfit a pole to replace the rotten one to prevent a disaster.