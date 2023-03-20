Be vigilant, restrict movements to safe areas – Ghana’s Mission in SA urges Ghanaians

graphic.com.gh Mar - 20 - 2023 , 11:08

The Ghana High Commission in South Africa (SA) has urged the Ghanaian community to be vigilant and restrict their movements as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) plan a nationwide protest on Monday, March 20, 2023.

EFF which is the third largest party in so is demanding Ramaphosa's resignation over his handling of South Africa's sickly economy, electricity shortages, and stratospheric unemployment.

In a circular dated March 17, 2023, the High Commission further cautioned the Ghanaian community to avoid mass gatherings and contact the police for assistance when required.

The High Commission also encouraged members of the Ghanaian community to contact the Mission in case of emergency or any occurrences that affect them directly.

Read the full circular below: