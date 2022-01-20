21,567 Vehicles registered in first week of January

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) registered 21,567 vehicles in the first week of January this year.
This represents an increase of 1,841 (9.33 per cent) over the 2021 figure of 19,726 vehicles within the same period.Follow @Graphicgh
Statistics from the DVLA made available to the Daily Graphic further indicated that 5,448 vehicles were registered on the first working day of the year, as against 5,131 in 2021.
At the beginning of every year, there is usually a high number of people who rush to the various offices of the DVLA to register their vehicles.
Regional breakdown
The regional breakdown of the first day of registration is as follows: Accra,1,384 vehicles, compared to 1,361 on the same day last year; Tema, 567 vehicles were registered, as against 452 in 2021.
The Ashanti Region (Kumasi) registered 916, compared to 410 last year.
Figures for the other regions are Western, 57; Bono (Sunyani), 129; Eastern, 96; Central,133; Volta (Ho), 37; Northern, 158; Upper West, 363; Weija, 888; Ashanti (Obuasi), 120; Bono (Techiman), 108; Volta (Denu), 44; Ashanti (Bekwai), 123; Mampong, 41; BIVAC-Kuntunse, 121; Tarkwa, 84, and Wenchi, 30.
Registration process
The vehicle registration process begins with an inspection of the vehicle at a private garage within the premises of the DVLA.
This is followed by the submission of the test report on the vehicle, custom documents covering it and the vehicle itself for inspection.
After ascertaining that custom duties covering the vehicles are duly paid, the licensing officers further check the chassis and the engine numbers, cubic capacity, tyre size, number of tyres, colour of the vehicle, among others.
The biometrics of the registrant are subsequently taken, after which the vehicle owner makes the necessary payment and he or she is given the vehicle number.
The registration documents, such as certificate of title, vehicle registration biometric card, vehicle roadworthiness certificate, licence plate and other ancillary items are then handed over to the owner.
Smooth exercise
According to the Public Relations Manager of the DVLA, Mr Francis Tuffour, the process for registration had been smooth in view of the measures put in place by the management of the authority.
He said a team had also been put in place to facilitate the exercise.
He, however, advised vehicle owners to ensure that customs and other supporting documents required for registration were in their original form, adding that they must also present their national identification cards (Ghana Cards) as the primary identity document.
He said all persons duly authorised to transact business for and on behalf of vehicle owners must present a power of attorney and an ID card for verification.
Mr Tuffour further cautioned vehicle owners to desist from engaging middlemen, popularly called ‘goro boys’, in the process to avoid fraud.