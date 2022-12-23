11 Benefits financial management training

Compass Finances God’s Way, an international non-profit interdenominational ministry, has graduated 11 participants from its free financial management training programme in Accra.
The 10 week-long training, the first by the ministry, took participants through biblical concepts of ownership, stewardship, budgeting, saving, giving and debt repayments.
One of the training facilitators, Reverend Duke K Gad,explained that participants were also tested through assignments and quizzes to assess their progress at the end of each session.
He said after the initial six weeks in class, the remaining four weeks focused on practical financial management scenarios with illustrations from the Bible.
According to the Country Lead for Ghana, Ivy Anan Mawuko, the organisation headquartered in the US established a branch in Ghana in 2020 but started operating in January 2021.
She said the training held in-person and online was to teach people what God said about money, how to apply it to their lives and how to replicate it in the lives of others.
“Our strategic focus is to raise Christ-centred leaders who will develop faithful financial disciples, globally.
Money is a huge day-to-day issue in the lives of most people. Many spend most of their waking hours making money, spending money, worrying about money, fighting over money or trying to protect their money.
The target she mentioned included the business community, Christian professionals, young entrepreneurs, churches, families and students.
One of the beneficiaries, Leticia A. Owusu, described the training as life-changing, saying, “I am now able to make informed financial decisions. Being an entrepreneur, sometimes money spent is unaccounted for and so I make losses. However, I now know the value of honesty, saving, paying off debts and bookkeeping through this training”.
A participant, Eugene Awiage,credited the programme for equipping him with the knowledge to double his income. “I have been able to find new ways of generating more income grounded in the principles of the Bible.”